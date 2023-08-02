Black Meteors striker Emmanuel Yeboah reacts after netting equalizer in Cluj's draw against U Craiova

Red-hot Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Yeboah has shared his excitement after netting a stunning leveller in CFR Cluj's game against Universitatea Craiova.

The 20-year-old attacker acrobatically met a cross from the left to cancel an early lead from Universitatea Craiova in the Romanian league.

It was Yeboah's second goal in successive games and the lanky forward is delighted with his run of form.

"What God can not do does not exist," he wrote on Twitter.

Yeboah is already attracting interest from clubs across Europe with his outstanding performances in Romania.

The former Young Apostle player was Ghana's best player at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco in June.

Although, the Black Meteors exited at the group stage, Yeboah finished the tournament as joint top scorer.