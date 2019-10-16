Black Meteors thump lower tier side Star Makers in friendly

Ghana's U-23 team, the Black Meteors thumped lower tier side Star Makers in a friendly at the El Wak Stadium on Thursday morning.

The team, made up of only local players returned to camp on Monday after securing qualification to the CAF U-23 championship.

In a preparatory game ahead of the championship in November, the Black Meteors thrashed their opponents 5-0.

Nurudeen Abdul Aziz opened the scoring for the national team before Emmanuel Kudjoe added the second to set the team in cruise control.

Hamza Nasiru and Frank Akotoko added two later on to make it 4-0.

Peter Adiwoh completed the mauling with a fine strike in the second half.

The foreign contingent in the team will be expected to join the team later on this month.

The Black Meteors qualified for the CAF U-23 championship after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.

Ghana have been drawn alongside host Egypt, Cameroon and Mali in group A of the tournament which will also serve as qualifiers for Tokyo 2020.