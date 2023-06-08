Black Meteors thump Uncle T FC in pre-AFCON U23 friendly

Godwin Bentil scored a brace to add to captain Daniel Afriyie-Barnieh's strike as the Black Meteors strolled to a 3-0 victory over Uncle T FC.

The Black Meteors have been preparing ahead of the upcoming Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco later this month.

The team welcomed the arrival of Sheffield United goalkeeper Jordan Amissah, who started in the friendly at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The Ghana U23 team started the game brightly and just 20 minutes into the game Afryie Barnieh opened the scoring from the spot.

He then turned provider by assisting Bentil for the Black Metoers' second goal.

Amissah stopped Uncle T FC from pulling one back right before half time with a brilliant save.

After the break, Samuel Ashie-Quaye, who came on just before the start of the second half, then served Bentil with a delightful pass before the forward netted to make it 3-0.

Zuberu Ibrahim came close to extending the Black Meteors' lead but Uncle T FC stopped the former King Faisal player with some resolute defending.

The Black Meteors will travel to Egypt next week to continue preparations for the tournament which begins on June 24.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside host Morocco, Guinea and Gabon.