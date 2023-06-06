Black Meteors to camp in Egypt ahead of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations

Black Meteors management committee chairman, Frederick Acheampong, has revealed the team will be camping in Egypt ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside host country, Guinea, and Congo for the tournament scheduled to take place from June 25 to July 8.

Acheampong shared with Graphic Sports that the team will be leaving the country by the end of the week to continue their preparations in Egypt.

The decision to camp in Egypt was made with the intention of playing friendly matches to keep the team in top shape before the tournament commences.

Explaining the choice of Egypt as their training base, Acheampong stated, "That is why we have chosen Egypt, that is where we hope to get some (friendly) matches because in June a lot of the leagues will be on break. We planned to go to a different country but because we may not get a lot of matches, we decided to camp in Egypt. We hope to play some of the countries that will be participating in the AFCON in Egypt."

The Black Meteors' ultimate goal is to secure one of the three finalist positions in the tournament, which will grant them qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. With their camp in Egypt and the anticipated friendly matches against other participating teams, Ghana aims to fine-tune their skills and build cohesion as they strive for success in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team's participation in the tournament presents an opportunity for them to showcase their talent and represent Ghana on the international stage, with the hope of securing a place at the prestigious Olympic Games.