GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Black Meteors to face Algeria in final CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier

Published on: 26 March 2019
Black Meteors to face Algeria in final CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier
Black Meteors

Ghana will face Algeria in the final qualifying round of the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations in June.

The Black Meteors played out a 0-0 second leg draw with Gabon in Libreville to advanced 4-0 on aggregate.

The Algerians eliminated Equatorial Guinea 3-1 on aggregate after a win at home in the return leg.

Ghana will host the North Africans on 5 June at home and the return leg in Algiers four days later.

The winner over two legs will join seven others for the tournament in Egypt in November this year.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations