Black Meteors to face Egypt in pre-AFCON U23 friendly

Ghana's U23 national team, the Black Meteors will engage Egypt in a friendly in Alexandria on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The team led by Ibrahim Tanko left for the North African nation on Monday to continue preparations ahead of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Meteors will be in Egypt for the next two weeks before departing for Morocco, where the tournament will be held.

Egypt are defending champions of the competition and have been drawn in Group B alongside Mali, Gabon and Niger.

Ghana have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Guinea and Gabon.

The top three teams at the end of the competition will automatically qualify for the summer Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

The Black Meteors last appeared at the Olympic Games in Athens 2004.