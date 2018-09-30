Black Meteors to face Togo in AFCON U-23 qualifier

The national U-23 team will face Togo in the first round of the Africa U-23 championship qualifiers for next year.

The Black Meteors will face Togo in a two legged game, with the winner moving on to the next stage where countries like Nigeria, Congo, Senegal and South Africa have all drawn by for the second round.

Ghana has not qualified for the competition since the format was change for the quadrennial competition, which is also a qualifying format for the Olympic games.

Ghana will face Togo in the first of the two legs on the weekend of November 12 with the second leg a week later.

Out of thirty countries line up for the qualifiers, seven will join host Egypt for the championship next year.

The first three teams from the competition in Egypt next year will represent Africa at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

FIXTURES FOR THE FIRST ROUND OF QUALIFIERS

Ghana v Togo

Burkina Faso v Niger '

Angola v Namibia

Mozambique v Swaziland

Botswana v Malawi

Guinea Bissau v Sao Tome and Principe

Uganda v South Sudan

Mauritania v Equatorial Guinea

Seychelles v South Sudan

Kenya v Mauritius

Libya v Gambia

Rwanda v DR Congo

Ethiopia v Sierra Leone