Black Meteors to start preps for Mozambique return leg Wednesday

Ghana’s Black Meteors are scheduled to arrive in Accra on Tuesday evening following their 2-1 win over Mozambique on Sunday.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored two penalties, handing the Ghana U23 team first leg advantage and are expected to seal qualification this weekend.

On Monday morning in Maputo, coach Ibrahim Tanko and his team held a recovery session.

The Ghanaian delegation departed Mozambique on Monday evening, stopping in Johannesburg before continuing on to Accra.

They will arrive in the evening, rest in Accra and travel to Kumasi on Wednesday morning to start preparations for the second leg clash.

The Baba Yara Stadium will host the encounter.