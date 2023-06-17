GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Meteors ‘ultimate target is to qualify for the Olympics’ – Frederick Acheampong

Published on: 17 June 2023
Frederick Acheampong

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Meteors, Frederick Acheampong has revealed that the main objective of the team is to secure a spot at the next Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year.

 

The team is currently in Egypt preparing for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco later this month and will qualify for the Olympic Games if they finish in the first three. Ghana has been placed in Group A alongside Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.

 

Acheampong said: “First of all we said to ourselves that we need to qualify for the AFCON and after the qualification for the AFCON the target is to qualify for the Olympics. Yes, along the way if we end up winning the tournament it will be a bonus.t will be a plus that we will definitely welcome but the target, the ultimate target is to qualify for the Olympics.”

 

Ghana's previous Olympic Games appearance was in 2004, and they will be aiming to make their mark on the global stage once more.

By Suleman Asante

 

 

