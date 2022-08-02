Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Black Princesses arrive in Costa Rica ahead of FIFA U20 Women World Cup

Published on: 02 August 2022
Black Princesses arrive in Costa Rica ahead of FIFA U20 Women World Cup

Ghana's U20 female team, the Black Princesses, have arrived in Costa Rica ahead of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup. 

The team touched down in the early hours of Tuesday morning after leaving France, where they have been camping in the last week.

The Black Princesses will continue preparations before taking on the United States in their first match at the tournament on August 11.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D alongside Japan, USA and the Netherlands.

The Black Princesses lost their final preparatory game to France 4-0 and will be hoping to bounce back against USA.

The West African nation is making a sixth appearance at the tournament and are yet to make it past the group stages.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more