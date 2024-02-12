Black Princesses arrive in France for training tour

Black Princesses have arrived in France for a 7-day training tour as part of their preparations for the 13th edition of the African Games Accra 2024.

The team departed Accra on Saturday night and arrived in Paris on Sunday morning, ready to train at the prestigious National Football Centre in Clairefontaine.

During their stay, the Black Princesses will play several high-profile friendly games against top French clubs, providing valuable exposure and experience for the team.

The training tour also forms part of a partnership agreement between the France Football Federation (FFF) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), known as "Ghana Olympique-GO!"

Led by the French Embassy in Accra, this strategic initiative aims to professionalize women's football in Ghana, providing training and development opportunities for over 20 players, coaches, and referees.

The partnership will help elevate the sport in Ghana, promoting gender equality and empowerment through football.

The Black Princesses will remain in France until February 17, 2024, when they will return home to continue their preparations for the African Games.

With this training tour, Ghana is demonstrating its commitment to women's football and its ambition to excel at the international level.