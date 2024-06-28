GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Princesses begin U-20 World Cup camp in Cape Coast

Published on: 28 June 2024
Ghana's Black Princesses are kicking off their quest for glory at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Coach Yussif Basigi has assembled a 35-player squad for a training camp in Cape Coast, which began on Thursday, June 27th.

Their first official training session kicks off Friday.

This marks Ghana's seventh consecutive appearance at the U-20 World Cup.

The Black Princesses will face stiff competition in Group E, which includes former champions Japan, New Zealand, and first-timers Austria.

Their journey begins with a clash against Austria, followed by matches against New Zealand and Japan.

With preparations underway in Cape Coast, the Black Princesses are determined to conquer Group E and make a deep run in the tournament.

The tournament will be hosted by Colombia from 31 August to 22 September 2024.

