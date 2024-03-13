Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi defends decision to play Mukarama Abdulai despite criticism

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has jumped to defence of striker Mukarama Abdulai who has suffered public backlash despite Ghana's promising start to the African Games Women's Football competition.

The Ghana U-20 female team clinched a 2-1 victory over Tanzania on Tuesday night at the 2023 African Games. Notably, forward Mukarama Abdulai played a pivotal role by scoring a crucial goal.

Nevertheless, Abdulai wasn't immune to public scrutiny, with some spectators expressing disapproval through boos, citing perceived inefficiency in front of the goal.

Yusif Basigi, the coach of the Black Princesses, has stood by his decision to include Abdulai in the matches, despite the backlash.

The former FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Golden Boot winner had been under scrutiny even before her crucial goal.

"Mukarama is a household name, we all know, and even if she is half-fit and she is up there, I think strategically the opponents also do not push further," Basigi stated.

The coach emphasised the need for support during this time and expressed confidence that Abdulai's inclusion is crucial for the team's success.

Acknowledging Abdulai's time away from the field, Basigi highlighted, "For me, I don’t see anything wrong with [her playing all minutes]. I have been communicating with her, and she still wants to play, so if you don’t do that, it will rather not help her."

Mukarama Abdulai's situation reflects a larger trend, as other Ghanaian players, like Abdul Baba Rahman of the Black Stars, have faced setbacks and public criticism for their performances while representing the country.

Despite the challenges, Ghana has secured a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 African Games with a game to spare.

The team will face Uganda in their final group game on Friday, March 15, 2024. The coach and the team remain optimistic about their chances and are determined to continue their quest for success in the competition.