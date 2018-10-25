Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi says AWCON 2018 will give Ghanaian players exposure

Head coach of the Black Princesses Yusif Basigi believes the forthcoming Africa Women’s Nations Cup will give Ghanaian players international exposure.

The Queens have been drawn in Group A alongside Algeria, Cameroon and Mali for the biennial tournament.

And Basigi, who took the team to 3rd place at the 2016 edition in Cameroon, has no doubt that the competition will will help exposed Ghanaian players to the international scene.

“Tournament like this exposes the female players to the world and improve their skills and more opportunity for them. The benefit for these AWCON on women football in Ghana is many as many young girls get the opportunity to showcase what the country have to the whole world. ‘’ Basigi told TV3 Sports.

“So we have to encourage the team to do more, I plead with Ghana to come and support the team so they can lift the trophy,” he added.

Ghana 2018 AWCON gets underway from November 17 to December 1 2018 between the city of Accra and Cape Coast.