Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi vows to overcome challenges in 2023 African Games

Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi has pledged to overcome challenges encountered in their 2023 African Games campaign.

The Ghanaian U-20 women's team has kicked off their campaign on a positive note, securing two consecutive victories. Their first match saw them narrowly defeat Ethiopia, followed by a come-from-behind victory against Tanzania, sealing their qualification to the next stage with a 2-1 win at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday, March 12, 2023.

With one game left against Uganda, the team is already looking ahead to their anticipated semi-final clash.

Coach Basigi acknowledged the challenges they've faced along the way but remains confident in his team's abilities.

"We want to win; that is why we are competing," said Basigi when quizzed about his target at the end of the game. "We are on course. You may see the team not stable but we are on course."

"We have a little bit of challenges but we are managing and I know we will find our rhythm. That is why in the first half you saw we were a bit shaky because when you don't have the complement of the team and you keep changing this is what happens.

Black Princesses coach defends Mukarama Abdulai amid fan critisicm

"As and when we progress then you will see that then you see we are coming up. So yes, the mission is still on course."

Ghana is setting its sights on reclaiming the gold medal it achieved in the two preceding editions of the Games in 2015, with the Black Queens representing the nation.