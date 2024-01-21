Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi confident of sealing FIFA U20 WWC qualification against Senegal

Coach of the female U20 team of Ghana, the Black Princesses, Yussif Basigi insists the team ensure they secure one of the tickets to the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

The Black Princesses hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Senegal and could seal their place at the tournament with at least a draw in Ghana.

According to Basigi, the Black Princesses know what is at stake and are under no pressure to qualify for the tournament.

"The players have talked to themselves and also accepted the fact that the return leg is more crucial than the first leg so they are coming all out and play with all seriousness. There is less pressure on the coaches and the players. We are not going to underrate our opponents because they are a good side," he said.

Basigi has called on Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and support the team on Sunday.

"Ghanaians should expect victory and qualification to the World Cup come tomorrow. They should come out in their numbers to support the Black Princesses and cheer them on to victory. We are grateful for their support throughout the journey and this being the last lap, they should come in their numbers to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium," added Basigi.