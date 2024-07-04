Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi hails GFA for support for women's football

Hasaacas Ladies and Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi has lauded the Ghana Football Association for their unflinching support for women's football in the country.

The women's league and the various female national teams have seen massive transformation under the current administration with the Black Queens making a return to the Africa Cup of Nations after a six-year absence.

Basigi also led the Black Princesses to qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup while Hasaacas Ladies emerged as champions of the Women's Ghana Premier League.

His successes with both teams helped him win the Women's Coach of the Year award at the Ghana Football Awards.

While reflecting on an amazing season, Basigi took the opportunity to praise the FA for paying attention to the women's game.

“The GFA has done very well for women’s football in particular. We have to pay a lot of compliments to the GFA for the effort that the President has put on for the love he has for women’s football. We are also doing everything possible to reciprocate with the kind of support that he has for us," he said.

Basigi has started preparing for the U20 Women's World Cup with the Black Princesses ahead of the competition in the Dominican Republic later this year.