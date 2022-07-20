Black Princesses duo make final shortlist for CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award

Black Princesses attacking duo, Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu have made the final shortlist for the CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award.

The pair, who were teammates at Hasaacas Ladies before Badu left for Norway, were in blistering form as the Ghanaian giants swept all titles in the domestic league last two seasons.

Boaduwaa and Badu formed a lethal attacking duo as Hasaacas Ladies reached the finals of the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League. They lost the final to Mamelodi Sundowns women's team.

The Ghanaian pair will face competition from Morocco and Saint Etienne's Yasmine Zouhir for the coveted award.

The CAF awards returns after a three-year hiatus and will be held in Morocco on Thursday, July 21.

Evelyn Badu won the Golden Boot at the first CAF Women's Champions and was part of the best XI alongside Doris Boaduwaa.

Both players are currently with the Black Princesses team preparing for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica next month.