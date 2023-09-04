Black Princesses forward Maafia Nyame joins Moroccan giants AS FAR

Black Princesses forward Maafia Nyame has joined Moroccan outfit AS FAR in the transfer window.

The talented attacker signed a three-year deal to join AS FAR from Ghanaian women's premier league side Faith Ladies FC.

Nyame has already joined her new teammates as preparations begin for the new season.

"Maafia Nyame joins AS FAR in Morocco on a 3-year-deal from Faith Ladies FC. This versatile player has been able to represent Ghana at the women's U-17, U-20 and senior levels. Congratulations champion player. Make Ghana proud," wrote the club on Twitter.

She becomes the second Ghanaian to represent the North African side, joining compatriot and Black Queens defender Blessing Agbomashie.