GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson joins Greek side PAOK Ladies 

Published on: 24 January 2023
Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson joins Greek side PAOK Ladies 

Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson has joined Greek side PAOK Ladies FC in the ongoing transfer window.

The 20-year-old joins the Greek Women's Premier League side on a two-year deal.

The club confirmed the acquisition of the Black Princesses forward on Monday. January 23.

Sharon Sampson  went through a mandatory medical examination before inking the offered contract to become the new PAOK Ladies FC player.

Sharon Sampson played for Swedish lower-tier side Telge United where she did very well in the Women's top-flight division.

Sharon Sampson was part of the Black Princesses squad that represented Ghana at the U-20 women's FIFA World Cup held in Costa Rica.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more