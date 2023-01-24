Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson joins Greek side PAOK Ladies 

Black Princesses forward Sharon Sampson has joined Greek side PAOK Ladies FC in the ongoing transfer window.

The 20-year-old joins the Greek Women's Premier League side on a two-year deal.

The club confirmed the acquisition of the Black Princesses forward on Monday. January 23.

Sharon Sampson went through a mandatory medical examination before inking the offered contract to become the new PAOK Ladies FC player.

Sharon Sampson played for Swedish lower-tier side Telge United where she did very well in the Women's top-flight division.

Sharon Sampson was part of the Black Princesses squad that represented Ghana at the U-20 women's FIFA World Cup held in Costa Rica.