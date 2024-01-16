Black Princesses gear up for U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier second leg

Black Princesses trained rigorously at Adako Jachie on Tuesday afternoon in a focused and determined effort to secure their spot in the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The training session, led by head coach Yussif Basigi, saw 22 players actively preparing for the crucial second-leg fixture against Senegal.

Ghana hold a valuable two-goal advantage going into the return fixture, having triumphed 2-0 over Senegal in the initial encounter.

Head coach Yussif Basigi supervised the training session, ensuring that the team was finely tuned and ready to face the formidable Senegalese side.

The Black Princesses, fueled by the desire to extend their impressive streak, aim to secure their seventh consecutive appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

With a rich history of participation, the team is eager to continue showcasing its prowess on the global stage and make a mark at the biennial tournament slated for Colombia later this year.

The much-anticipated return fixture is set to unfold at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 21, 2024.