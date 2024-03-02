Black Princesses get support from Oguaaman Traditional Council ahead of African Games

The Black Princesses, Ghana's national women's under-20 football team, paid a courtesy call to the Oguaaman Traditional Council to seek blessings and support ahead of their participation in the 13th African Games.

Led by the Vice Chairman of the Management Committee, Simon Ehomah, the team expressed their gratitude for the council's backing and presented their plans for the upcoming tournament.

During the visit, the team met with Omanhene Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the leader of the Oguaa Traditional Area. In his address, he emphasized the importance of discipline and adherence to the guidance of their coaches.

"Football started in Cape Coast and so hosting the tournament here means you’re home. Indiscipline has let down lots of teams and so be disciplined on and off the pitch," Osabarima Kwesi Atta II said.

He also urged the players to be attentive and listen to instructions from their technical team, stressing that it was the only way they would excel in their careers.

"Being disciplined will affect your performance positively on and off the pitch. Be attentive and listen to instructions from your technical team, that is the only way you will go far in your career. Give them the maximum respect as your leaders," he added.

The Omanhene further encouraged the team to represent Ghana well and make the country proud.

"You are representing the country so do your best to represent our country Ghana well. I will come to the stadium to support the team so you have my full support. Let the trust placed in you be reflected on the pitch. There are equally good players out there but you’re lucky and the chosen ones to represent the country. Play as a team and don’t be selfish. I wish you all the best and I know you will," he said.

The Black Princesses are set to begin their campaign in the African Games with a match against Ethiopia scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium. They will then face off against Tanzania and Uganda in the subsequent Group A fixtures.