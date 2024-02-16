Black Princesses held to a goalless draw by PSG U19 women's team

The Black Princesses of Ghana were held to a goalless draw in a friendly against Paris Saint Germain's U19 women's team.

The Ghana U20 female team travelled to Paris for a seven-day training programme as part of preparations ahead of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

Ghana went through a series of training exercises, camping at the famous Clairefontaine Academy in France.

The team's trip to Paris is part of a collaboration between the Ghana Football Association and the French Embassy.

The Black Princesses will return to Ghana this week to continue preparations for the World Cup.

Coach Yussif Basigi expressed delight with his team's preparations, hoping for more opportunities for Ghanaian national teams.

The Black Princesses are expected to go a step further at the World Cup in Colombia, having qualified for the last six editions without making it out of the group stage.