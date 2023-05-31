Black Princesses impress coach Yusif Basigi ahead of WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls Cup semi-final

The excitement is building within the Black Princesses camp as they gear up for the highly anticipated WAFU Zone B U-20 Girls Cup semi-final.

Basigi has expressed his admiration for his team's exceptional response to instructions, following an intense training session on Tuesday afternoon.

The two teams will clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, vying for a coveted spot in the final of the inaugural girls' tournament.

"These crop of players are new players that are playing together for the first time. They are players I started grooming and they are responding very well. I like their enthusiasm and the fact that they play in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League; it wasn’t very difficult bringing them together," Coach Basigi shared in an interview on Peace FM.

He further explained, "It was easier because the League was ongoing and they were active. On the other hand, there are some who are new in terms of international assignments and never been to a national camp, but fortunately, they have managed to break through which is a good sign. It has not been easy blending them in this short time, but their intelligence level has made it a bit easier for me to put them together as a team."

The Black Princesses, comprised of talented players who have recently joined forces, have shown great promise and cohesion on the field. They progressed from the group stage with ease, beating Benin and Ivory Coast comprehensively.