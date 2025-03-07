Black Princesses invite 29 players for camping ahead of U-20 World Cup qualifiers

The technical team of the Black Princesses, led by Charles Sampson, has invited 29 players to camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

This follows a rigorous two-week scouting and screening exercise held in Bibiani in January.

The camping aims to further assess and monitor players as the team prepares for the U-20 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this year.

The session will help evaluate the squad’s strengths and skills while fostering team bonding ahead of key assignments.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Blue Barlett-Antwi and AFC Wimbledon Ladies forward Dior Knorr are among the invited players.

The selected players are expected to report to camp on Monday, March 10, 2025.