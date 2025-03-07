GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Black Princesses invite 29 players for camping ahead of U-20 World Cup qualifiers

Published on: 07 March 2025
Black Princesses invite 29 players for camping ahead of U-20 World Cup qualifiers

The technical team of the Black Princesses, led by Charles Sampson, has invited 29 players to camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

This follows a rigorous two-week scouting and screening exercise held in Bibiani in January.

The camping aims to further assess and monitor players as the team prepares for the U-20 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this year.

The session will help evaluate the squad’s strengths and skills while fostering team bonding ahead of key assignments.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Blue Barlett-Antwi and AFC Wimbledon Ladies forward Dior Knorr are among the invited players.

The selected players are expected to report to camp on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more