Black Princesses receive full payment of African Games bonuses

The Black Princesses, Ghana's U-20 women's football team, have received the full payment of their bonuses for winning gold at the African Games.

The Princesses clinched the gold medal after defeating Nigeria in the final of the football competition held in Accra in March.

According to Joy Sports, each team member received the Ghana Cedi equivalent of $3,000.

During the African Games, the Sports Ministry announced that gold medalists would receive $3,000, with silver and bronze medalists receiving $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.

However, a day after their victory, the Princesses were informed that the promised amount did not apply to team sports and that the Ministry would decide on a package later.

The media backlash following this announcement had a significant impact, leading the Sports Ministry to honour the initial promise of $3,000 per player.

Despite this payment, the Black Princesses are still owed winning bonuses for their qualification to the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Coach Yusif Basigi’s side was promised $6,000 per member before the start of the African Games, but this amount remains unpaid.

As the team prepares to begin their training camp next month for the World Cup starting in August, the fulfilment of these promised bonuses remains crucial.