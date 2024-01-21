Black Princesses secure seventh FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup berth with victory over Senegal

The Black Princesses of Ghana have successfully secured their qualification for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, set to take place in Colombia later this year.

Coach Yussif Basigi's team secured their spot by defeating Senegal in both legs of the qualification round.

In the first leg, the Black Princesses claimed a 2-0 victory in Dakar, setting the stage for a dominant performance in the return fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In the Sunday match, despite Senegal's early goal in the opening minute, Ghana responded with determination. Maafia Nyame equalized in the 18th minute, signaling a shift in momentum.

Beline Nyarko extended Ghana's lead in the 23rd minute, providing a commanding advantage before the halftime whistle. The Black Princesses continued their impressive performance in the second half, with goals from Tracey Twum, who converted a penalty, Salamatu Abdulai and Beline Nyarko.

This victory marks Ghana's seventh qualification for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, reinforcing their status as a formidable force in youth women's football.

Ghana will join Nigeria, Morocco and Cameroon as Africa’s contingent for the tournament.

The upcoming tournament is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 22, 2024.