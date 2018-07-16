Black Princesses team visit injured striker Priscilla Adubea

Members of the U-20 female team, the Black Princesses paid a visit to injured striker Priscilla Adubea ahead of their trip to Spain.

The contingent made up of some technical team members and players visited the Ampem Darkoa striker, who has been nursing a knee injury. She is expected to be out for 6 months.

Priscilla Adubea will miss the World Cup in France next month, meaning Ghana will be without their lethal striker. The prolific forward was in devastating form in the World Cup qualifiers as Ghana scaled through the hurdles of qualification.

The team has been preparing ahead of the mundial, which comes of next month at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Pampram.

The Black Princesses will travel to Spain ton continue with their preparations as the team seeks to make it to the knockout stage for the first time.

Ghana are in group A with host France, the Netherlands and New Zealand.