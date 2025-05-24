Black Princesses to face Tunisia in second round of FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers

Ghana's U20 women's national team, the Black Princesses will face their Tunisian counterparts in the U20 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in September.

The seven-time World Cup finalist will travel to Tunis for the first leg before engaging their opponents in Ghana for the second leg.

Ghana were exempted from the first round of qualifiers while Tunisia reached the second round after eliminating Togo 3-2 on aggregate.

The Black Princesses have been preparing for the game at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

"Now our focus has gone to the game between Tunisia because now we know our opponents," Coach Charles Sampson said.

"I have watched the game that they played in Togo 1-1 and then home in Tunisia they won 2-1. It was a tight game too. So now we know how they also play. Now it's about us to watch the game and analyze it well and see how we can prepare ourselves to be ahead of them in September."

The Black Princesses have appeared in the last seven FIFA Women's World Cup but are yet to advance beyond the group stage.