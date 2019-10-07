Black Queens arrive in Kenya for Tokyo 2020 qualifier

The Black Queens of Ghana have arrived in Nairobi for the second leg of their crucial Tokyo 2020 qualifier.

Ghana arrived in Kenya in the early hours of Monday morning ahead of the game on Tuesday.

The female national team will go into the game with the objective of winning to qualify for the Olympics next year.

Having drawn goalless in Accra in the first leg, coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe is confident of qualifying for next years competition.

”If they have been able to pick a draw over here, we can also go there and win the game. I am confident we will beat them and qualify to the next round,” she said before the team's departure.

Below is the team that left for Kenya

Fafali Dumehasi Gladys Amfobea Ellen Coleman Rita okyere Janet Egyir Juliet Acheampong Portia Boakye Priscilla okyere Evelyn Badu Elizabeth Owusuaa Anesthesia Aehiaa Emestina Abamblla Mavis Owusu Grace Acheampong Philicity Asuak Azume Adams