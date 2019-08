The Black Queens came from behind to beat Fire Service Ladies 2-1 on Thursday in a friendly ahead of their 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

The match was played at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

It was Fire Ladies who took the lead but Gladys Amfobea and Elizabeth Owusuaa scored for the national team.

Ghana Under-17 star Milot Pokuaa featured in her first ever match for the Black Queens.

The Black Queens will play Gabon in a double header in 11 days time.