Ghana's Black Queens defeated their Togolese counterparts in a friendly in Accra on Sunday.

Evelyn Badu and Gladys Amfobea each scored a brace with Adina Akakpo getting a consolation for the female Hawks at the El Wak Stadium.

The Black Queens are preparing for the next stage of the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers against Kenya.

The West Africans thumped Gabon 5-0 on aggregate to set up the tie with the East Africans.