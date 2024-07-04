Black Queens begin preparations ahead of Japan Friendly

Twenty-five Black Queens players kicked off their four-day training camp in Accra on Wednesday, gearing up for their upcoming international friendly against Japan.

Coach Nora HÃ¤uptle’s squad assembled in Accra on Tuesday night and held their first training session at Union Park, Legon. The team trained for about an hour, focusing on strategies and conditioning for the friendly match.

The 25 players who trained on Wednesday include Freda Ayisi, Azumah Bugre, Cynthia Konlan, Anasthesia Achiaa, Mukarama Abdulai, Comfort Yeboah, Mary Amponsah, Princella Adubea, Doris Boaduwaa, Evelyn Badu, and Philomena Abakah. Others are Safiatu Salifu, Victoria Antwi Adjei, Gifty Assifuah, Susan Duah, Vivian Adjei Konadu, Stella Nyamekye, Portia Boakye, Kerrie McCarthy, Nina Norshie, Bridget Adu, Adama Alhassan, Mavis Owusu, Jacqueline Owusu, and Alice Kusi.

Eight additional players are expected to join the camp, further bolstering the team as they prepare for the match against Japan scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The Black Queens are aiming to fine-tune their tactics and build strong team cohesion ahead of the friendly, which will serve as an important test for the squad.