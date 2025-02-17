Black Queens begin training camp in Casablanca ahead of WAFCON preparations

Black Queens have commenced their 10-day training tour in Casablanca, Morocco, with 19 players reporting to camp on Monday.

The team is based at the Ibis Hotel as they prepare during the FIFA February international window.

The technical team, management officials, and home-based players arrived in Casablanca on Sunday, February 16, via Air Maroc.

They were later joined by some foreign-based players, while Jennifer Cudjoe, Azumah Bugre, and Grace Asantewaa are expected to link up with the squad on Monday from the USA, Turkey, and Mexico, respectively. Their arrival will bring the total squad to 22 players.

The team is still awaiting the arrival of Mary Amponsah, the leading scorer in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, who received a late call-up to replace the unwell Alice Kusi.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) organized the training camp to keep the team in top shape and provide head coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren an opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

As part of the tour, the Black Queens will play the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco on February 21 at the PÃ¨re JÃ¨go Stadium, followed by a friendly against Moroccan club giants AS FAR Club three days later.