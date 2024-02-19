Black Queens begin training for Olympic qualifier against Zambia

Ghana's Black Queens commenced their preparations for the third round Olympic Games qualifying match against Zambia with a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Out of the 23 invited players, 18 have already arrived in camp, with the remaining five expected to join on Monday for the team's second training session scheduled for Tuesday.

Under the guidance of Coach Nora HÃ¤uptle, the team is set to host Zambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm local time.

Their objective is to secure a positive outcome in Accra before the return leg in Lusaka on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

With qualification already secured for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup, the Black Queens are optimistic about their chances of securing Olympic Games qualification.

The team has never qualified for the Olympic Games and aims to create history this time around.

If successful against Zambia, they will face a final hurdle in their quest to reach Paris.