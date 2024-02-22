Black Queens bonuses to be cleared after GFA and Sports Ministry visit

Ghana's Black Queens have received a timely boost ahead of their 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia, with top officials from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Ministry of Youth and Sports paying a visit to the team.

There were concerns about the lack of support from the GFA and Ministry of Youth and Sports, with reports suggesting that the team had not been visited by any high-ranking officials despite their upcoming qualifier.

The players were also said to be owed $7,500 each in unpaid bonuses from previous matches.

However, in a positive development, GFA President Kurt Okraku, Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, and Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah have since paid a visit to the team on Wednesday.

This gesture has signalled a potential resolution to the issues facing the team, including the payment of their bonuses.

Black Queens are set to face off against Zambia in the first leg of their Olympic qualifier on Friday, February 23 at the Accra Sports Stadium, starting at 17:00 GMT.

The second leg will take place in Zambia on February 28. With the support of the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the team can now focus on their preparations for the upcoming match and their quest to qualify for the Olympics.

The visit from the top officials has come as a welcome relief to the team, and they are now eager to put their best foot forward in the qualifiers.

The Black Queens have been training hard, and with the added support from the GFA and Ministry of Youth and Sports, they are confident of securing a spot at the Olympics.