Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo admits the team faces "big task" to win AWCON

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo insists the team has a huge task of winning the Africa Women's Cup of Nations which begins on November 17th.

Ghana beat South Africa in the final warm up game ahead of the tournament on Saturday. A game Elizabeth Addo impressed after creating the assist for the solitary goal.

The Western Sydney Wanderers play-maker disclosed they have the arduous task of winning the tournament for the first time and as hosts.

“This year’s tournament is not going to be easy, everything that will be participating will be coming for the ultimate,” she told the media.

“We as host nation have a big task to win the competition as well but is not going to come easy.

“I have believe and very confident we can make mother Ghana proud when the competition begins.”

Ghana has never won the competition before despite it's huge reputation in Women's football. However, the Black Queens have been in the finals on three occasions, having lost to Nigeria in all.

The team is in group A with North Africans Algeria, Mali and Cameroon.

Ghana will face Algeria in the opening game on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin