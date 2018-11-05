Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo cautions against complacency

Captain of the Black Queens Elizabeth Addo has cautioned her teammates against complacency ahead of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Ghana lost 3-2 to minnows Zambia in a pre-AWCON friendly in Lusaka on Saturday, and will play Kenya on Wednesday as part of preparations for the tournament which begins on November 17th.

Elizabeth Addo has warned her teammates, insisting there are no minnows in women's football anymore.

“This is the preparation towards the Africa Women’s Championship, gone are the days when you can say some countries are not doing well but this time around the Women’s football has developed very well which everyone is playing well,” she told the media.

“So you cannot rule out any team, the Women’s game has changed a lot, Kenya is doing well, Ghana is doing well so gradually we will be up there.”

The team will leave Nairobi for Accra for the final warm up game against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

Ghana have been drawn in group A and will open their campaign against Algeria.