Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo joins Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers

Australian Women's League side, Western Sydney Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo.

Elizabeth Addo left US side Seattle Reign to sign a season-long loan deal with the Australian topflight side.

Addo after putting pen to paper revealed she’s looking forward to making a positive impact in the Australian League.

“I know the club is one of the most supported clubs in Australia and I am really looking forward to making a positive impact and to help the club achieve success in the @wleague this season.” Elizabeth Addo

Addo has played for Rivers Angel FC in Nigeria, Serbian side Spartak Subotica, Ferencvarosi TC of Hungary, Kvarsvenden IK of Sweden, Seattle Reign of USA and now turns her attention to Australia.

Black Queens are expecting Addo in the country from October 15.

Addo who turned 25 years old, September 1 will be leading the Black Queens in the African Women’s Championship from November 17 to December 1.