Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo wins first trophy with Chinese side Jiangsu Suning

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo has clinched her first trophy at Chinese side Jiangsu Suning.

The 25-year old helped Jiangsu Suning to win the CFA tournament after defeating Dalian Quanjian 3-0 in the finals.

Addo joined Sunning in February and has instantly become a regular member of the club.

The former Seattle Reign player is one of the experienced players at the Chinese club having played in Europe for clubs like Kvarnsvedens IK, ŽFK Spartak Subotica, Ferencvárosi TC and in the U.S for Seattle Reign FC.

She also played for Australian side Sydney Wanderers FC.