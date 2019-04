Black Queens coach announces preliminary squad for WAFU tournament- goalkeepers Mantey and Asantewaa snubbed

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has excluded 2018 Africa Women Championship goalkeepers Patricia Mantey and Nana Ama Asantewaa from her squad for next month's WAFU Zone B tournament in Abidjan.

But the ex-international has invited Ghana U17 star and captain Abdulai Mukarama who has been in top form for Northern Ladies.

Tagoe-Quarcoo's provisional 30-man squad includes seven players who won the maiden tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Queens will face Nigeria, Mali and Guinea in Group B while the host nation have Niger, Senegal and Benin.

The 2019 WAFU Zone B tournament will run from 8-18 May and matches will be played at the Felix Houphouet-Boiney and Robert Champroux stadia.

Black Queens squad

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies) Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies), Abigial Tawiah-Mensah (Sea Lions), Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies)

Defenders: Janet Agyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Gladays Amfobea (LadyStrikers), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (LadyStrikers) , Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions), Holalo Ativor (Kumasi Sports Academy), Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals), Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies), Grace Ntiful (Hasaacas Ladies) and Veronica Darkwah (Ashtown Ladies)

Midfielders: Rabi Musa (Fabulous Ladies), Juliet Acheampong (Prisons), Grace Asantewaa(Ampem Darkoa), Diana Weige (Halifax Ladies), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions), Joyce Antwiwaa (Ashtown Ladies),

Strikers: Alice Kusi (Fabulous), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), El-Shadai Acheampong (Kumasi Sports Academy), Jane Ayieyam (Police Ladies), Ernestina Tetteh (Halifax), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Faustina Kyeremeh (Immigration Ladies), Leticia Adjei (Samara Ladies).