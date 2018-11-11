Black Queens coach Bashir Hayford announces final squad for 2018 AWCON

Black Queens coach Bashir Hayford has announced Ghana’s final squad for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The West African giants are aiming to win the title as hosts with the tournament set to be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium.

Coach Hayford has announced his squad for the competition which is scheduled to begin from November 17- December 1.

Ghana will face Algeria in the Group A opener at the Accra Stadium before playing Mali and Cameroon in subsequent group matches.

Nigeria, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia are in Group and will their games in Cape Coast.

The Black Queens will however play South Africa in their final preparatory match ahead of the competition.

Below is the squad:

1. Patricia Mantey

2. Fafali Dumahisi

3. Nana Ama Asantewaa

4. Linda Eshun

5. Janet Egyir

6. Cynthia Adobea

7. Ellen Coleman

8. Faustina Ampah

9. Philicity Asuako

10. Gladys Amfobea

11. Portia Boakye

12. Elizabeth Addo

13. Sherrifatu Sumaila

14. Grace Asantewaa

15. Priscilla Okyere

16. Samira Suleman

17. Juliet Acheampong

18. Lily Niber-Lawrence

19. Mary Essiful

20. Jane Ayieyam

21. Alice Kusi