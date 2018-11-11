Black Queens coach Bashir Hayford announces final squad for 2018 AWCON

Black Queens coach Bashir Hayford has announced Ghana’s final squad for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).
The West African giants are aiming to win the title as hosts with the tournament set to be staged at the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium.
Coach Hayford has announced his squad for the competition which is scheduled to begin from November 17- December 1.
Ghana will face Algeria in the Group A opener at the Accra Stadium before playing Mali and Cameroon in subsequent group matches.
Nigeria, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia are in Group and will their games in Cape Coast.
The Black Queens will however play South Africa in their final preparatory match ahead of the competition.
Below is the squad:
1. Patricia Mantey
2. Fafali Dumahisi
3. Nana Ama Asantewaa
4. Linda Eshun
5. Janet Egyir
6. Cynthia Adobea
7. Ellen Coleman
8. Faustina Ampah
9. Philicity Asuako
10. Gladys Amfobea
11. Portia Boakye
12. Elizabeth Addo
13. Sherrifatu Sumaila
14. Grace Asantewaa
15. Priscilla Okyere
16. Samira Suleman
17. Juliet Acheampong
18. Lily Niber-Lawrence
19. Mary Essiful
20. Jane Ayieyam
21. Alice Kusi