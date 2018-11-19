Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford believes Ghana is the best team at AWCON 2018

Head coach of the Black Queens, Bashiru Hayford believes his side is the best team at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations after the first group games.

The Black Queens beat Algeria 1-0 in the opening game of the tournament, but their performance left many fans unconvinced about their ability to host and win the competition.

However, coach Bashiru Hayford is confident of his side's chances of winning the competition insisting his team is the best at the AWCON.

“Those who have that perception [that Cameroon is the biggest threat], fine,” he said ahead of the second group game against Mali on Tuesday.

“My job is to train my team to come and deliver and that is what I am focused on.

“Some think Cameroon is the best, others even think is Mali but I think Ghana is the best.”

Host Ghana will play Mali on Tuesday in the second group game, and a win will see them through to the knockout stages.