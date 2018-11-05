Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford insists defeat to Zambia an "eye opener" ahead of AWCON

Head coach of the Black Queens Bashiru Hayford says the team has been awoken by the defeat to Zambia in the pre-AWCON friendly on Saturday.

The Black Queens surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to to the Shepolopolo but Bashiru Hayford believes his girls will take some lessons from the defeat as they continue preparations ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of nations.

“We came about three days ago and we were at Zambia, the coming was in batches, some came others also came later, the following day we had to play a match,” he told the media on their arrival in Nairobi.

“The approach was very bad but at the same time it was a very good training session for us.

“It is again an eye opener for us to get the standard of the East Africa teams as well as the West African teams and so we are here for a training tour, we are coming to play Kenya and see the standard here too and then when we go back home we will make amends and see how we will approach the tournament.”

Ghana have been drawn in group A and will open their campaign against Algeria on November 17th.