Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford names strong starting line up for Zambia friendly

Head coach of the Black Queens, Bashiru Hayford has named a strong line up for the international friendly against Zambia.

Experienced goalkeeper Patricia Mantey starts between the sticks with Gladys Amfobea and Linda Eshun playing on the right and left side of defence respectively.

In central defence is the solid pair of Philicity Asuako and Linda Addai.

Sharifatu Sumaila, Grace Asantewaa, captain Elizabeth Addo and Janet Egyir will line up in the middle.

Portia Boakye and Alice Kusi will start upfront.

The game against the Shepolopolo will be the first of three international friendlies lined up for the team ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The team will next face Kenya in Nairobi before squaring up with South Africa.