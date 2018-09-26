Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford praises Sea Lion after friendly draw

Head coach of the Black Queens, Bashiru Hayford has heaped praises on National Women's League side Sea Lions after giving his side a tough test in a friendly.

The team, which is preparing for the Africa Women's Championship were held to a goalless draw by the Central Region based club.

Following Bashiru Hayford's side's inability to score in the friendly, the Ebusua Dwarfs gaffer believes they have found another dimension to the team when confronted by a defensively disciplined side.

“This particular game is good because if you have a team and you have been scoring everybody and now you come here and they (Sea Lions) hold you then you have to know that there are other teams that can hold you.” Bashiru Hayford said after the game.

“I like their (Sea Lion’s) organization.This means they (Black Queens) should not be psychologically happy that they have been scoring 4, 5,6 somewhere. now they have been held.”

” I like the organization of this team ( Seq Lions) and you know we have about three players in our team from this team (Sea Lions) and do you could imagine how strong they are.” Bashiru added.

The team will next play a Takoradi select side this afternoon.