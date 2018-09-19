Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford reveals working with two teams ahead of AWCON

Head coach of the senior national female team, the Black Queens Bashiru Hayford says he has two set of teams that he is working with ahead of the Africa Women's Championship in November.

The team, who are on a nationwide tour as well as fine tuning for the competition to be hosted in Ghana have played a number of friendlies without some key foreign based players.

Meanwhile, some of the players have also left camp to secure contracts in Europe and are expected to return before the start of the tournament.

However, Bashiru Hayford admits he has enough in his pool of players to pick from insisting he has two sides he rotates with in camp.

“I am happy with the players so far, I think we need to economise their strength and energies,” Hayford said in an interview with AshFM.

“We have a bigger task ahead of us so it is important to reserve some energy. That’s why I have two teams. One set plays a game /half and the other set for another game.”He added.

The Black Queens played National Women's League champions Ampem Darkoa in a friendly on Monday which ended in a 1-1 draw.