Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford satisfied with team's display in draw with Ampem Darkoa

Head coach of the female national team, the Black Queens, Bashiru Hayford expressed satisfaction by the level of performance of his team in their friendly against Ampem Darkoa ladies.

The Black Queens played out a pulsating 1-1 draw with the champions of the National Women's League in Techiman on Monday.

Black Queens took the lead through Jane Ayieyam, but Fatima Adjei equalized for the league champions much to the delight of the fans who showed up to watch the game in Techiman.

The match, which was should have been played on Sunday, was rescheduled due to rains.

After the game, Coach Bashiru Hayford admitted there are no minnows in football anymore says he was satisfied with the performance of his girls.

"In the game, both sides played really well," he said after the game. "The flooded parts of the park almost ruined the game but all the same it affected both teams, so it's good," he added.

'When you going around like that and you get opposition like this, it's a wake up call for us. The players thought it was going to be a walk over but now they have released that you can't underrate any team."

"So now they know they have to give their best, this is going to encourage them to put us their best when we go to other places to play."

The next game for the Queens will be against Prisons Ladies at the same venue on Tuesday after which the team will continue to Tamale to complete their tour of the northern zone of Ghana.

The team played Kumasi Sports Academy, when they arrived in the Ashanti Region, who they beat 4-0 and also recorded a 2-0 win against a select Ashanti Region side.

The tour of the regions is to give the team a change of environment after spending nearly six weeks at the Prampram Centre of Soccer Excellence as well as endear the Queens to fans.

