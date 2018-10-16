Black Queens coach Bashiru Hayford wants international test ahead of AWCON

Head coach of the female national team, the Black Queens, Bashiru Hayford says his team needs an international friendly to test their quality ahead of the Africa Women cup of nations next month.

Despite brushing aside most of the female teams in the country in friendly games, the former Ashantigold gaffer believes a friendly against a top international side will show how ready they are.

“We have seen the standard of the players (in camp) already so we know our standard. We have played all the female teams available in the country and we’ve seen that our strength is above theirs and you cannot conclude that we have reached where we want to reach, we don’t want to be swollen headed so we want to test our standard against a standard which is not in Ghana,” Hayford told Kwesé Prime Sports.

“When we play this countries, you’ll be able to measure whether your standard is okay or not. If you don’t have two or more things, you can’t compare so we need to get the foreign standard to compare the standard we have set here already," he added.

“It is very important to play countries that are competitive, when we play them we are able to tell the standard that they are bringing so we see where corrections would be made so that we correct them before the tournament. That’s the only way we can tell our strength and weaknesses,” he noted.