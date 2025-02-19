Black Queens coach Bjorkegren aims to reach semi-finals of 2025 WAFCON

Newly appointed Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has set his sights on leading Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Bjorkegren, who recently signed a two-year contract, emphasized the importance of consistent improvement and securing a top-four spot in Africa. "We need to make sure that, in the long run, the Black Queens are a top-four team in Africa," he stated.

The Swedish coach's immediate objectives include finishing in the top four at the next WAFCON and securing a spot at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

"For me, the immediate task is to make sure we are in the top four in the next AFCON and guarantee we will be in Brazil," he added.

To achieve these goals, Bjorkegren stressed the need for hard work and dedication. "The Women's Africa Cup of Nations is on the way, and we have the Women's World Cup in Brazil. We have to start now and make sure we improve each day," he said.